Mumbai 360: Your Weekday Go And Do Guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Pic/Getty Images

Monday

Colourful lines

Author Tarab Khan will launch a new book soon. But before that, catch an exhibition featuring 30 art illustrations from the title, called Dancing with the Clouds.

Time 11 am to 7 pm

At: Nehru Centre, Dr AB Road, Worli.

Call: 9703442140

One for the ladies

Ladies, head to the suburbs to start your week on a tipsy note. Enjoy cocktails on the house at a bar that is pampering women. Choose from options like Thai sling and basil mojito.

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm

At: Blanco (outlets in Bandra and Andheri West).

Call: 9833448880

Here's to new beginnings

Launch A popular restaurant is starting a new series of gigs, titled The Living Room Jam. Samadhi is the band that will kick things off, with its blend of experimental, but fun jazzy tunes.

Time: 8.45 pm to 11 pm

AT: Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call: 24902065

Tuesday

Knot funnyCatch Dekh Behen, a comic play that involves five bridesmaids catching up on pre-nuptial gossip, with only one thing in common between them — their hatred for the bride.

Time 8 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, near Pali Hill, St Andrews Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9619962969

Cost: Rs 499

An arty start

Attend a workshop for a step-by-step guide on how to paint sailing boats drifting off into the sunset. Shradha Dahotre is the expert who will take you through the process.

Time: 4.30 pm

At: Near Cooperage ground, Maharshi Karve Road, Nariman Point.

Log on to eventshigh.com

Cost: Rs 1,850

Feeling funny

Get a fresh dose of comedy at an open-mic event that will feature only new faces. Masoom Rajani, one of the youngest comics in the circuit, will be your host for the evening.

Time: 9 pm

AT: The Integral Space, Janata Estate, Lower Parel.

Call: 24973138

Cost: Rs 200

Wednesday

Pundits of music

Attend a gig by Midival Punditz, veteran electronic musicians whose thumping beats have gained them a large following.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: Flyp@MTV, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call: 49710144

Entry: Rs 499

A big draw

Zentangle, or zen-doodling, is a form of art that follows absolutely no rules. Learn how to let your ink pen loose at an event where you will be taught the basics of creating intricate designs.

Time: 12 pm onwards

At: Doolally, Dalia Industrial Estate, near Fun Republic Mall, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call: 7400171674

Cost: Rs 1,500

Pitch perfect

Catch Cristiano Ronaldo in action as Portugal takes on Morocco, at an eatery that has put up a big screen for the World Cup. Not just that, they have also introduced a special football-themed menu. So try out Aunty Vaishali's onion rings as you sip on beer cocktails or IPA LIIT.

Time: 12 pm to 12 pm

At: O Pedro, Jet Airways building, BKC.

Call: 26534700

Cost: Rs 3,000 for two approximately

Thursday

Seeing stars

Lake Pawna is one of the most beautiful locations in the Karjat region. Spend a night under the stars there, sitting around a bonfire with a barbecue and sleeping in tents for an outdoor getaway.

On: 4 pm to 11 am (on Friday)

At: Lake Pawna, Thakursai Pavandam, Lonavala.

Log on to insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,600 (exclusive of transportation)

Weight for it

Planning to throw a party at home or call friends over for some football? Sort out your foodie needs with dishes weighed by the kilo, newly introduced at a Sion eatery.

On: 11 am to 3 pm, 7 pm to 11 pm

At: The Central Kitchen, 256, Gurunanak Kutir, near Gandhi Market, Sion.

Call: 24070999

Tale spin

Have something to narrate? Attend a storytelling session called Kahaaniya, hosted by Urooj Ashfaq (in pic).

Time: 8 pm

At: OneNest, sector 12, opposite ABMS Clinic, Kharghar.

Call: 9619447858

Cost: Rs 250

Fine tuning

Celebrate World Music Day with hip-hop collective Mumbai's Finest, and Dee MC and MC Kaur, at an event that seeks to shine a light on the underground scene.

Time: 8.30 pm

At: Hard Rock Cafe, Sharyans Audeus, Fun Cinema Lane, near Balaji Telefilms, off Veera Desai, Andheri West.

Call: 26743901

Entry: Rs 500 to Rs 1,800

The right moves

Cypher Catch B-boys and B-girls in action as they do headstands, backflips and generally swirl around to showcase their art at a monster jam session.

Time: 12 pm onwards

At: The Hive, Macronells Compound, Bandra West.

Call: 9029535099

Entry: Rs 50

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates