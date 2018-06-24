Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Eat away

Try a host of monsoon special dishes such as lasooni fish tikka, mutton sukha, chicken popcorn, thepla quesadillas, lasooni broccoli, paneer chimichurri and Malaysian roti canai chicken.

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am (ongoing)

At: The Social Townhouse, Palm Beach Road, Vashi.

Call: 9029990051

Sing a song

Start your week on a good note. Sing along to your favourite tunes at this bar, which will offer a free shot after every song to keep the party going. Give your Monday a boost and let the blues fade away.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: Raasta, Rohan Plaza, Khar West.

Call: 33126123

Laugh it off

Crack up at this comedy event hosted by Abbas Momin featuring Aishwarya Mohanraj and Sriram Padmanabhan. There will also be 10 newbie comedians who have taken up the challenge to tickle your funny bone.

Time: 8 pm

At: Busago, Oshiwara Link Road, Jogeshwari West.

Call: 67428099

Entry: Rs 200

Tuesday

Paint history

Explore the vibrant folk art practiced by the Patua community of West Bengal (also seen in Bihar and Odisha) called pattashilpa, which combines, storytelling, mythology, and performance.

Time: 11 am

At: ARTISANS’, VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 9820145397

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 1,770

Cut it short

Watch five short films based on art from the 20th century. The list includes Macbeth, Swinging The Lambeth Walk, Steps of the Ballet, Picture Paper and Colour In Clay.

Time: 7 pm onwards

At: Todi Mill Social, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call: 7506394240

Different sounds

June 27 marks the birthday of musician RD Burman, who has produced some of the biggest hits of the Hindi film industry and was one of the first musicians to experiment with western elements. Tomorrow, RDX Band will pay tribute to the master.

Time: 9.30 pm onwards

At: Door No 1, Bandra West.

Call: 8655255355

Wednesday

Stitch it up

For those who have always been intrigued by the delicate art of embroidery, be it the chain stitch, cross stitch or the satin stitch, here’s your chance to get started and pick up the craft at this workshop.

On: 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm

At: Iteeha Studio, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call: 7506122332

Cost: Rs 1,800

Get quizzical

Show off your filmy knowledge at this Bollywood trivia quiz spread across several rounds.

Time: 9 pm to 10 pm

At: Bombay Bronx, Hub Town, Breach Candy.

Call: 7710044666

Support young talent

Stand-up artiste Kanan Gill gathered a legion of fans with his Pretentious Movie Reviews with Biswa Kalyan Rath. Gill will now host The Routine, where a line-up of new names will try to make you laugh, come what may.

Time: 8 pm

At: Levi’s Lounge, Lower Parel.

Rsvp: insider.in

Fire away

One of the first bands to explore the indie space with traditional Indian sounds and rock, Agnee is known for its foot-thumping performances. Rock it out at their performance.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: Flyp@MTV, first floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 499

Wakanda forever

Witness some acrobatic aerial acts at the Wakanda Pop Up where Tribal Brothers aka DJ Cyrus and Anish Percussionist will also present tribal beats.

Time: 8 pm

At: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Andheri West.

Call: 9833447770

Thursday

Learn to write

If you have a head full of ideas that can make for engaging stories but need direction to improve your writing, sign up for a screenwriting workshop by Syed Ahmad Afzal, where you can convert your ideas into a script.

Time: 4 pm

At: The Cuckoo Club, Macronells Compound, Bandra West.

Call: 9619962969

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 4,500

Travel back in time

Set in 1665 London, the play One Flea Spare tells the story of four strangers locked up together for 28 days. Directed by Rehaan Engineer, the play stars Kalki Koechlin, Dipika Roy Kewalramani, Rajat Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Hitesh Bhojraj.

Time: 6 pm

At: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

Call: 26149546

