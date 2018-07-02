Mumbai 360: Your weekday go and do guidebook

Plan your week ahead in Mumbai with this handy guide

Monday

Sculpt away

Monsoon is the best time to indulge in indoor activities. So, attend this sculpture and mixed-media workshop and create artworks using different materials.

On: July 2 (4.30 pm to 7 pm); July 3 (3 pm to 4.30 pm) AT 102, Monalisa Apartments, Off Warden Road.

Call: 9821191708

Cost: Rs 2,400 (inclusive of all material)

Crack up

Begin the week on a funny note and enjoy an evening full of laughter with Mayank Parakh, Agrima Joshua, Kashyap Swaroop and a very funny host Abhishekh Kulkarni (in pic).

Time: 8 pm onwards

At: Pair A Dice Cafe, Oshiwara Link Plaza, Andheri West.

Call: 26300345

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 200

Dance, baby, dance

Watch your kids have a fun-filled time at a freestyle dance lesson meant only for children and let the smiles on their faces warm your heart.

Time: 5 pm to 6 pm

At: Impulse Studio Mumbai, Tej Gaurav House, Telang Road, Matunga (Central).

Call: 9870007242

Tuesday

Groove with Tejas

Head to this pretty joint and enjoy a musical evening with Tejas (in pic) and Jehangir Jehangir, Adil Kurwa, Apurv Isaac and Maalavika Manoj.

Time: 9 pm to 2 am

At: The Little Door, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call: 9899928776

Drink with BFFs

Head to this brewery to enjoy a mid-week bender with your best girlfriends, with free sangria and shots.

On: 7 pm onwards

At: Verbena Brewpub & Skygarden, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call: 39971886

Unite with sisters

Attend a women’s-only comedy night hosted by stand-up artiste Aditi Mittal (in pic) where you can watch known and up-and-coming performers perform.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: The Integral Space, Lower Parel.

Call: 24973138

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 200

Wednesday

Hit the refresh button

Give your day a healthy start and sign up for this morning yoga session with Tarini Menezes who will take you through pranayama, meditation and asana practice.

Time: 9 am

At: Social, Khar West.

Call: 7506394243

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300

Rise and party

Head to this one-of-a-kind morning dancehall party where you can warm up with Ms Sheriff and General Zooz aka Zorawar Shukla (in pic) while listening to reggae tunes.

Time: 7.30 am to 9.30 am

At: Beyond Studio, Mount Mary, Bandra West.

Call: 9833618640

Cost: Rs 1,500

Get doodling

Pick up the relaxing and meditative art form of zen doodling at this workshop.

Time: 12 pm

At: Doolally, Kemps Corner.

Call: 7400171638

Cost: Rs 1,500 and Rs 300 (for art material, food and beverage)

Thursday

Salsa it up

Get ready for the weekend at this salsa night and twist away to salsa, kizomba and bachata tracks. There will also be special kizomba belly fusion dance performance.

On: 10.30 pm to 1 am

At: Lady Baga, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call: 7777001586

Be a wine taster

Whoever said too much wine isn’t good must have been having the wrong kind. Head to this bar to avail of their buy-one-get-one offers on a variety of Indian wines, sparkling wines and wine cocktails.

Time: 4 pm to 7 pm

At: 266 — The Wine Room and Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 8879101350

Watch a match

Hit the town with your friends and head to this bar to a catch live screening of the FIFA World Cup match. While you’re at it, tuck into dishes such as mini bunny chow and football farsan.

Till: July 15, 11 am to 11 pm

At: Monkey Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 26005215

Catch an orange party

Head to this salad bar and tuck into intriguing dishes such as carrot and orange soup, Asian orange mix and orange carpaccio from their specially curated menu called The Orange Project.

Till: August 20, 11 am to 11 pm

At: Ministry of Salads, Cumballa Hill, Breach Candy.

Call: 9769823777

