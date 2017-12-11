Mumbai: 365 men get sterilised in two weeks after BMC announces programme

BMC decides to extend sterilisation programme by 3 weeks after getting record registration for vasectomy procedure

While BMC authorities might be lax about filling potholes or clearing garbage, it has managed to successfully overreach its target in one area -- sterilising men in the city. Despite being given a target to sterilise 200 men as part of the World Vasectomy Day (WVD) initiative, the staff went one step ahead and got 365 men to opt for sterilisation in just two weeks. The numbers are significant considering the fact that the civic body has only recorded 1,859 male sterilisation cases in the last three years.



A patient undergoing vasectomy at a BMC-run hospital

WVD, observed on November 17 this year, is a worldwide movement initiated to help men and their families become more informed about their choices, and create alliances with governments, organisations and individuals willing to help educate families, and deliver services to men, who voluntarily choose to get a vasectomy. The procedure is a permanent method of birth control. In Mumbai, men who opt for sterilisation on their own are paid Rs 1,452 each. They get Rs 200 extra for encouraging others to go in for vasectomy.

"We were given a target of 200, but we have successfully crossed 350 plus in 15 days. Almost 114 men were sterilised in the first week of December. This is because of the rising awareness about male sterilisation. The entire process takes place within 10 minutes," said a senior health official from BMC.

Considering the success of the initiative, BMC has extended the programme by 15 days more. Dr Padmaja Keshkar, executive officer of the BMC health department said, "The programme was supposed to end on December 4, but we have extended it till December 23. Men willing to undergo vasectomy can visit any BMC-run hospital."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go