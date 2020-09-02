Mumbai: 37 labourers at construction site in Thane test COVID-19 positive

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, 37 labourers working at a construction site in Thane's Teen Haath Naka tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. All the labourers are undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 facility in Bhayanderpada.

Interestingly, the labourers were found to be positive after reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests were conducted on 82 labourers at the construction site.

Deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sandeep Malvi, said, "We had asked all the construction site owners and developers within the jurisdiction of the civic body to conduct mandatory testing of all their labourers to ensure that there is no spread of the virus. The results of 37 labourers came positive at one of the sites. The construction site is sealed and the other workers have been sent home."

Thane district has 132,640 cases and a death toll of 3,809.

