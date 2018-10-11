Mumbai: 38-year-old man commits suicide by hanging himself

national

he man identified as Vijesh Mohan, was an Ex-Deputy Manager At Tata Housing Development Company but was jobless since the last two months

Representational Picture

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself by using a wire at his residence in Vasai. The incident was reported to the Manikpur police station on Tuesday. The man identified as Vijesh Mohan, was an Ex-Deputy Manager At Tata Housing Development Company but was jobless since the last two months, said the police sources.

Around 2 pm his son came and took the key to his house from his neighbor and opened the door. He came out weeping and told his neighbor "Uncle Mere Papa Mar gaye" (Uncle my dad has passed away) please come and see what has happened to my father. The neighbor immediately rushed to his house and saw Vijesh's body hanging from the ceiling.

The neighbours immediately called Vijesh's wife but her phone was found unreachable after which they called the Manikpur police station and informed them about the incident. A police team arrived and they took the body for the postmortem after conducting the panchnama.

Vijesh was living along with his wife and son at his home in Vasai. At the time of the incident, he was alone at the house as his son had gone to play outside and wife was out too. According to the police sources, Vijesh worked at Tata housing development company as a deputy manager but since the last two months, he was jobless.

The police registered the case under Accidental Death Report (ADR) as they couldn't find any suicide note. "The investigation is under process", said a police official from Manikpur police station.

