Mumbai: 38-year-old man dies after a tree falls on him at Dadar

A 38-year-old man died after a tree fell on him at Dadar East yesterday. According to the Disaster Management department, the incident happened around 3pm near the Mumbai Marathi Grantha Sangrahalaya, near Sharda Cinema at Dadar East. At the time of the incident, Dinesh Sangle was standing near the tree. He was rushed to KEM hospital but doctors declared him dead.

According to a BMC official, the tree was dangerous and the owner of the private property it was on, had been informed of this. The civic body has undertaken a drive to trim dead and dangerous trees across the city. Not much was learnt about Sangle but that he stayed in Matunga Labour Camp.

This could be the first death of the year due to tree fall. Last year, the civic body was criticised for not taking action against a dead and dangerous tree, which killed TV anchor Kanchan Nath at Chembur.

