Mumbai: 4-year-old girl falls in open safety tank while playing, dies

A four-year-old girl died after falling in an open safety tank of a public toilet at Mira Road on Monday evening. The child, identified as Afifa, was visiting her relatives in Mira Road along with her parents.

She fell in the open safety tank of an under-construction public toilet while playing with other children on the road under the flyover opposite Kashimira police station on the western express highway.

The public toilet is being constructed by the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

While all the children returned home, Afifa was missing. Her parents enquired about her from other children and searched for her. On Tuesday morning, the child’s body was found floating in the tank, said the deceased’s father Mustafa Ansari.

“We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are doing the investigation,” said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare from Kashimira police station.

