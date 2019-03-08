Mumbai: 40-year-old gets 10 years in jail for killing senior citizen

national

The deceased, Omprakash Jaiswal, had bought crab worth Rs 100 from the accused, Raju Pathak. Raju had asked Omprakash to pay him later

Representational picture

The Sessions court on Thursday convicted a 40-year-old man for killing a 65-year-old over Rs 100 in December 2014. The deceased, Omprakash Jaiswal, had bought crab worth Rs 100 from the accused, Raju Pathak. Raju had asked Omprakash to pay him later. According to Omprakash's son Shriram, a couple of days later, an inebriated Raju came demanded an exorbitant amount of money.

"My father handed over Rs 100 to Pathak but he threw it at his face. Later, Pathak slapped and punched my father, who fell on the road, and continued beating him up. I jumped to rescue my father but Raju booted my father in his head, causing severe brain injuries," added Shriram. Omprakash died after three days. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

