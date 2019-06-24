Mumbai: 40-year-old well in Borivali caves in around 20-25 feet deep

national

Civic officials said that the cavity was around 20-25 feet deep and no one was injured in the incident

A covered well in a garden near the Ahura Plaza Commercial Society in Borivali west caved in on Monday. Civic officials said that the cavity was around 20-25 feet deep and no one was injured in the incident.

Ramakant Biradar, assistant municipal commissioner of R Central ward said that the garden is within the premises of Dattane Tower near the Rajendra Nagar flyover. "It was a 40-year-old well which had a slab constructed to cover the well since it was no longer in use. The slab and a portion of the well's wall collapsed inwards," he said.

Biradar added that they have informed the society to barricade and cover the well to ensure no one is injured. "We will issue a letter to them on Tuesday and will ask them to repair the inner wall so that the well can be used in the future.

