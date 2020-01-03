Mumbai: 40-year-old woman jumps off 8-storey Kandivli building

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 40-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of an eight-storey building in Charkop, Kandivli East, on Thursday. No suicide note has been found yet. She has been identified as Dimple Wadilal who lived with her mother and brother.

Sources said Wadilal was depressed as she had lost her job and was unemployed for the past three to four months. Her mother told the police that Wadilal's brother worked with an airline and was currently in the US. She said Wadilal worked with a private firm but lost her job due to some reason. She was the elder child of the family and was unmarried. She became depressed when she was unable to find a job, a police officer said.

Dimple's mother has been traumatised by her death and was unable to give a detailed statement to the police, the officer added. "As soon as we received the information, a team from Charkop police station went to the spot and conducted the panchanama after which the body was sent for an autopsy. An ADR has been registered," said senior inspector Vitthal Shinde from Charkop police station.

