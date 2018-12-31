Mumbai: 40,000 sq ft Borivli dumping ground turns into 'Parliament Park'

national

Mumbai's first leisure park on 40,000 sq feet plot has been designed as a homage to the seat of power and will educate citizens

The construction of the park began three months ago and sixty per cent of it has been completed already.

Talk about making the best out of waste. The city is all set to get a 40,000 sq ft mega park themed around the Indian Parliament, which is being made on a piece of land that used to be a dumping ground in Shimpoli, Borivli. The park will be named Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smriti Udyan, after the former prime minister who passed away in August.

This park is the dream project of state cabinet minister Vinod Tawde, who is backing the space through his MLA fund. The park is being built on land that used to be a dumping ground in Shimpoli. For the project, the area was cleaned three months ago, after which construction began.



The plot where the park is being built used to be a dumping ground

For Atalji...

Tawde said, "The plot was reserved for a leisure park, which was earlier used as a dumping ground. I got it cleaned and it is now being converted into Bharat Ratna Atal Bijari Vajpayee Smriti Udyan, where people can know about Atalji's life, as well as have a leisurely time in the park and library."

Explaining how this park will be different, Ramakant Biradar, ward officer of the R/C ward, said, "Unlike other parks, this leisure park will also disperse knowledge about Indian history, freedom fighters, political stalwarts and the Indian Constitution. The blocks will also have projectors to display info on screens. This would make the younger generation more aware about the Indian parliamentary system."



The park in Shimpoli, Borivli, will be named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smriti Udyan. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Parliament House in Mumbai

The park will have a replica of the Indian Parliament and different sections which provide information about the building, the Indian Constitution and the life of political stalwart Vajpayee along with a 3D hologram exhibition centre and a library.

The land belongs to BMC, which has given an NOC for the project to MHADA for the construction of the park. Once it is built, it will be handed over to the BMC for maintenance. Visitors will be charged a nominal fee for entering the park. However, the timings and fare are yet to be decided.

Currently, the construction is moving along at a quick pace with 60 per cent being completed already. If everything goes to plan, the park would be opened to the public by April 2019. At the centre of the 40,000 sq ft park will be a dome-shaped structure akin to the one in the Parliament House.



The plot in Borivli's Shimpoli area, where the park is being built, was earlier used as a dumping ground

Down to the blocks

Engineers have designed the structure keeping in mind every minute detail of the Parliament in order to replicate it precisely. The whole structure has been made with terracotta partition blocks to give it the impression of the historical heritage building in the national capital that was built in 1950.

"All of the construction has been done on makeshift structures, so if we need to make any changes or move it, we don't have to demolish it," said an engineer involved in the project. Along the central dome, there are three more blocks, of which one will be a library that is being made with wood pieces painted brown to replicate the inside walls of the Parliament House. It will have books on freedom fighters, the Indian Constitution, and the life of Vajpayee. "The park will also have a democracy building to educate visitors about the constitutional and human rights of the Indian citizens," the engineer added.



Vinod Tawde

And, to aid relaxation, the park will be enveloped in greenery. As per the plan submitted to BMC, the lawn will have flowering plants, creepers and avenue trees. A Kota stone pathway with a water body in the middle will lead visitors into the park.

Parliamentary attractions

Democracy Building: This structure will give out information about the Indian democracy and Constitution, and citizens' human rights preserved under the constitution.

Exhibition Building: Will display tidbits about Indian history, the life of Vajpayee and other political stalwarts through placards, display boards and presentations.

Parliament Building: This structure would replicate the Parliament House, with seats similar to those in a stadium. The Central Hall is also being replicated and designed with the use of Indian symbols and varied forms of mesh in terracotta and wood to look like the heritage structure.

Hologram Building: There would also be a hologram exhibition centre, which will take visitors through the life and work of Vajpayee through 3D presentations.

