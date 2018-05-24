Mumbai: 45-year-old booked for abusing female doctor

When the doctor visited her on Wednesday morning, the patient pulled her apron and abused her verbally



Representational picture

Even as the resident doctors of JJ Hospital are still recovering from the shock of the incident in which the family members of a patient roughed up some of their colleagues, a similar incident has come to the fore. The Goregaon police have registered a case against a 45-year-old woman from the area for assaulting a doctor of Siddharth Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for a mental disorder.

According to sources, on Tuesday night she started complaining of pain in her legs. When she called for a doctor, no one was there to attend to her. However, when a female doctor visited her on Wednesday morning, she suddenly pulled her apron and pushed her away. She even abused her verbally. On getting to know about the incident, the hospital authorities along with the doctor approached the Goregaon police and filed a complaint in the matter. A police source said that based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered under section 353 of IPC. The accused patient was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past five days. On Tuesday night when she complained of pain, no one was there to help her. The following morning when the doctor visited her, she angrily pulled her apron and abused her verbally."

