Mumbai: 45-year-old family doctor sexually abuses 17-year-old girl, absconds

The 45-year-old homoeopath has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a minor by giving her an injection and a sedative



Representation pic

A 45-year-old homoeopath has been booked for allegedly sexually abusing a minor by giving her an injection and a sedative. The incident came to light on Thursday, after the 17-year-old failed to clear the NEET mock test conducted in her tuition classes.

On being asked by her mother, the depressed and stressed teen confided in her that their family doctor had sexually abused her last September. The Sahakar Nagar police have registered a case against Dr Uday Shah, who runs Shree Clinic, which was found closed yesterday. Dr Shah is said to be on the run.

Saying that they had been going to Shah for the last 15 years, the girl’s mother said, “My daughter is good in studies and wants to become a doctor. But since October, I’d noticed a change in her behaviour. She appeared depressed and had become very quiet. Initially, I thought it was because of the pressure of board exams. But then, on Thursday, her NEET mock test score was declared and she had failed. When I asked her what was wrong, she told me about the sexual abuse. I was shocked beyond words, I felt so angry that I immediately called up the doctor, but there was no response.”

Senior inspector Deepak Nikam who is investigating the case said, “The girl was undergoing treatment for premature greying of hair at Dr Shah’s clinic for the last two years. Last September, she had gone after reacting badly to a medication, when he allegedly administered her an injection and a sedative, rendering her unconscious and sexually abusing her.

“She said that after she came to, she realised that she had been sexually abused. He then allegedly cleaned her private parts and threatened her at gunpoint to not reveal what had happened to anyone. We are investigating the case and looking for him.” When mid-day visited the clinic yesterday, it was closed. A neighbour expressed shock on being told about the allegation and the complaint registered, saying it was difficult to believe the doctor had done something like that.

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Man accused of rape escapes from police custody

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates