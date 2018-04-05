Mumbai: 45-year-old man looted, beaten to death inside Kalyan subway

A 45-year-old man was looted and beaten to death while he was walking through the Kalyan subway on Tuesday night



A 45-year-old man was looted and beaten to death while he was walking through the Kalyan subway on Tuesday night. On his way back from work, he alighted from a state transport bus at Kalyan East and started walking towards the station. The moment he entered the subway to get to the western side, a group of miscreants arrived at the spot and assaulted him. He immediately collapsed at the spot and died.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vinod Surve, who worked at a private company in Uran area. An officer from the Kolshewadi police station said, "Vinod used to return home around 2 am everyday. On Tuesday night, he got down from the bus at Chinchpada and started walking towards the station. When he reached the subway area three persons attacked him. They beat him up badly and banged his head on the wall. Surve collapsed at the spot."

He further said, "Some people who were working in the area witnessed the incident, but before they could reach the spot, the accused looted Surve and escaped."

Speaking to mid-day, S H Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, said, "The trio has been detained. They are being interrogated."

