Mumbai: 45-year-old woman's body found floating at Gorai beach

The woman has been identified as Sneha Patel a resident of Kandivli East

Representational Picture

Fishermen at Mumbai's Gorai beach alerted the police to the floating body of a 45-year-old woman around 7am on Tuesday. The woman is believed to have drowned at the beach, and police officers are working to ascertain whether the death was accidental or a case of suicide.

The woman has been identified as Sneha Patel a resident of Kandivli East. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. Police officials also recovered a bag containing documents related to a treatment Patel had undergone seven years ago at KEM Hospital.

A report in the Indian Express quotes Ramesh Nangare, senior inspector at Gorai police station as having stated, "The address mentioned in the documents is 15 years old. When we visited the place, we found that the building has been redeveloped." While officers are yet to trace family members of the deceased, they will be checking up with the hospital on further details of Patel's treatment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates