Mumbai: 4.59 lakh rats killed in 24 BMC wards in last two years

BMC said more rodents were killed after they appointed private players to carry out the task



Over 4.59 lakh rats were killed by BMC in the last two years across its 24 wards in Mumbai, an RTI query has revealed. BMC said more rodents were killed after they appointed private players to carry out the task.

A BMC official said they will rope in more private players to kill rodents across all wards. "In 2016 and 2017, 4.59 lakh rats were trapped, baited, and killed by the NRK (Night Rat Killers) and disposed of scientifically," BMC Insecticide Officer Rajan Naringrekar stated in response to an RTI query submitted by activist Chetan Kothari.

BMC has recruited 44 NRKs permanently who work at night and report to their respective ward office at 7 am daily. BMC pays citizens R18 for killing a rat. "Due to good results, BMC has decided to rope in private players in the rest 19 wards soon," said Naringrekar.

