Mumbai: 47-year-old former corporator hangs herself to death

The death came to light after the deceased's three sons tried opening the door of her room around 8:30 a.m. However, they decided to break in when there was no response

Representational Picture

An ex-corporator from Govandi allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to death on Monday. The 47-year-old deceased has been identified as Noorjahan Rafique Shaikh a former Samajwadi Party representative from Shivaji Nagar.

The area is currently being represented by Shaikh's daughter, Ayesha. Police officials have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter further.

The death came to light after the deceased's three sons tried opening the door of her room around 8:30 a.m. However, they decided to break in when there was no response. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police officer as having stated, "The sons broke opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan."

While the deceased was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival. The police are also investigating the possible role of the deceased's husband, Rafique. Prior police records on Rafique range from extortion to attempted murder. There has been no suicide note found.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Boyfriend Arrested For Airhostess' Suicide

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates