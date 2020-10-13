Mumbai: 47-year-old woman jumps into creek at Madh Island, dies

A 47-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a ferry in the creek situated between Versova and Madh Island on Sunday evening. The woman has been identified as Hamida Shaikh.

According to senior inspector Jagdev Kalapad of Malvani police station, the staff on the boat immediately jumped into the water to rescue her and took her to the hospital, but she was declared brought dead.

During inquiry, it was revealed that she was mentally disturbed after her elder son died of tuberculosis a year ago. She had previously attempted suicide twice.

Her husband is an auto driver and the family resides in Vanila Talao area. Her body was sent for autopsy to Bhagwati hospital and further investigation is on, the inspector added.

