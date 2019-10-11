Mumbai: 49 trees to get extra lease of life for few days in Lower Parel

The proposal of removing 49 trees for a veterinary hospital in Lower Parel could not get sanction in the tree authority meeting due to the code of conduct. Though the tree lovers demand to not cut any tree for the hospital and shift the building to accommodate the trees, the proposal will probably get sanction once the Maharashtra Assembly Elections are over.

As per the proposal which was tabled before the tree authority meeting and later was not taken for discussion, a redevelopment of a veterinary hospital in Lower Parel will be taken up shortly. There is a total of 88 trees in the compound. The architect proposed the removal of 49 trees for the new building. 18 trees will be cut and the remaining 31 will be transplanted. But as per the experienced, the ratio of survival of trees after transplantation is miserably low. The trees include peltoforum, coconut, mango, ficus, banyan, jackfruit, casia, sapodilla, etc.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have already put the proposal on display for the suggestion and objections from citizens. Citizens have demanded an online response to adjust the plan of the hospital so that trees can be saved. But, BMC officials informed in the meeting that not a single citizen was present at the time of public hearing which took place on August 19.

According to the BMC officials, the new trees will be planted in the same compound and in the gardens of the BMC within 30 days. The new trees should be not less than 15 feet in high and 1 foot in girth. Besides, the applicant has assured that they will transplant the trees in the same compound.

