Mumbai: 5 CCTVs stolen from Deonar dumping ground

Two massive fire incidents at the Deonar dumping ground had caught national attention. File Pic

Five closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of the 40 that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation installed around the Deonar dumping ground have been stolen. Not only these, but 25 batteries, 12 switchboards and 10 control panels, too, have gone missing.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered an offence against unknown persons. Speaking to mid-day, DCP, zone-6, Shahaji Umap said, "We have registered the offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code and are looking for the accused. The CCTV cameras work with the help of batteries, which are charged through solar panels."

After two major fire incidents at the dumping ground had caught national attention, the police had arrested a few people who had allegedly set fire to the garbage in search of valuable scrap. And, the civic body, in order to keep a close eye on such antisocial elements, had installed CCTVs.

