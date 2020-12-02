Mumbai: 5-star chef loses job during COVID-19 pandemic, sells biryani on roadside stall

An inspiring story of grit and determination of a Mumbai-based chef is winning hearts online. The story is of chef Akshay Parkar, who was enjoying a fancy job in international luxury cruises and five-star and seven-star hotels.

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Akshay lost the job where he had worked for 8 years. But, this didn't deter the city-based chef to earn a livelihood. He opened a roadside stall and started selling 5-star quality biryani to eke a living.

Also Read: Help pours in for 14-year-old boy who sells tea to support family

Akshay's heartwarming story went viral when a Facebook page 'Being Malwani' posted about it and shared about his journey. He opened a small food stall by the name of 'Parkar Biryani House' in front of Shivaji Mandir in Dadar West.

Akshay offers three varieties of biryanis - veg biryani, egg biryani, and chicken biryani, which cost Rs 65 for half plate and Rs 140 for full plate. He also takes home delivery orders and catering orders for parties and weddings.

Also Read: Thane man walked 1 lakh steps at home in under 20 hours

As per the post, the 5-star chef is the sole breadwinner in the family and couldn't waste time moping around after losing his job. Akshay's journey of a self-sustained business touched and inspired hundreds of people. Since being shared, the post has collected around 3,000 likes and over 500 shares.

One user said, "I tried chicken biryani and it’s delicious !!! Keep it up guys !!!", while a second user wrote, "Congratulations and powers to you bro". A third user commented, "Akshay parkar ...ek no. bhai...salute to your spirit...keep it up bro."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news