Mumbai: 5-year-old boy repeatedly abandoned by parents, now up for adoption

Both parents have abandoned the child at one or another occasion, claiming they were unable to support him financially; an NGO is now looking for a permanent home and family for him



Shivam and his father, Kaushalendra Mishra, who abandoned him a fortnight ago

At the tender age of five, Shivam Mishra has already been abandoned by his parents thrice, and now his mother is putting him up for adoption. Perhaps this time, though, he has a shot at finding a permanent home and family, with the help of a local NGO.

His mother Nisha Pawar, 36, met his father Kaushalendra Mishra, 35, in 2011, while they were both working at an ice cream factory in Malwani, Malad. They fell in love and tied the knot in 2012, against the wishes of both their families. Shivam was born a year later, and the family was happy - for a while.



Shivam was reunited with his mother after three years, but she too wants to put him up for adoption now

Fickle parents

In 2015, Nisha dumped her husband and son after she fell for another man. Three years later, it was Kaushalendra's turn to abandon the child. He approached the Janhit Vichar Foundation and told the social workers that he was financially unable to look after his child. He told them that he wanted to give the child up for adoption and return to his native village. The NGO asked him to bring Shivam's mother, without whom the child's custody could not be transferred.

Kaushalendra eventually found Nisha and brought her to the NGO on May 10. On seeing her son after so many years, Nisha melted and decided to take him with her. She gave a written assurance to the NGO that she would look after the child.

But a few days later, Nisha brought the 5-year-old back to the NGO. She told the officials that her new husband had abandoned her after he learnt that Nisha had a previous marriage and a son. She said she had tried to take refuge at her brother's house, but he too threw them out. The boy's father had ditched them as soon as he handed Shivam over to Nisha. With no roof above their heads, she thought of handing the boy to the NGO.

Speaking to mid-day, Nisha said, "I am not in a position to care for the child. I want to be on my own. I have decided to step away from the child. Since my brother threw us out of his house, for the last three to four days, I have been living on the footpath near IC Colony and the Western Express Highway, where my belongings were also stolen."

For now, the Malwani police helped the mother-son duo find shelter at an ashram in Malad.

Looking for a family

Abdullah Chaudhry, president of the Janhit Vichar foundation, said, "The NGO can look after the child very well. Shivam is a bundle of joy. He dreams of becoming an actor in the future.

"Many Muslim families are ready to adopt Shivam, but we are in search of a Hindu family that can raise the child according to Hindu traditions. We do not want anyone to accuse the organisation of trying to convert the boy's religion."

