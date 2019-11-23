Mumbai: 51-year-old jumps to death from 22nd floor of Dadar high rise

A 51-year-old man suffering from mental illness committed suicide by jumping off the 22nd floor of a highrise building in Dadar, police said on Friday. A report in the Indian Express identified the deceased as Hiren Dand, who survived by his and 20-year-old son who he was staying with, in the Spring Tower at GD Ambedkar Marg in Dadar.

According to the police, Dand jumped off the building at 8.30 am on Friday, when his family was busy with their daily chores. He used to work as a share broker but quit following the mental illness, for which he was undergoing treatment for the past eight years. Dand often told his wife about ‘doing something to himself, the police added.

Dand was immediately taken to KEM hospital where the doctors declared him dead before admission. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates