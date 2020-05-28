Mumbai: 52-year-old constable attached to Malwani police dies of COVID-19

A 52-year-old constable of the Mumbai police attached to Malvani police station succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The constable, identified as Jagdish Pote was not keeping well and was undergoing treatment at Charkop based Shivam Hospital since May 22.

The constable was suffering from asthma and he underwent a COVID-19 test a few days ago. Today his report came, said a police source from Malwani police. A total of 13 police personnel (including the deceased) from Malwani police station were tested positive of the COVID-19 and were admitted in various hospitals across the city.

Including the deceased, 13 Mumbai Police personnel have died due to COVID-19. he added.

