Mumbai: 52-year-old watchman hangs himself at Borivali's school premises

The deceased, identified as Ganesh Ram Bahadur, was a resident of Nava Nagar at Dahisar west

The watchman of a Borivli school allegedly committed suicide on its premises on Friday morning. According to MHB police sources, the 52-year-old watchman from Borivli's St Francis School, allegedly hanged himself inside the changing room. The deceased, identified as Ganesh Ram Bahadur, was a resident of Nava Nagar at Dahisar west.

He was depressed

Police said Bahadur was depressed due to health issues. His wife is also often sick. They said he had been threatening his family with suicide due to these issues, for the past few days, and on Friday he took the drastic step.

Police said he was associated with St Francis School in IC Colony from 2004. His wife also works with the same school. He reported to duty as usual and went to the changing room around 7:30 am. The other watchman noticed that the door to the changing room was closed for a long time and informed the school authority. When the door was opened, they saw Bahadur's body hanging from the ceiling fan, with a nylon rope tied around his neck.

No suicide note found

A team of MHB police searched his belongings, but no suicide note was found, said senior inspector Pandit Thackeray of MHB police station. The deceased used to stay with his wife and two children, he said. "On the basis of primary information, we have registered an Accidental Death Report and send the body for autopsy to Bhagwati hospital," he added.

