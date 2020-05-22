Mumbai: 55-year-old police constable dies of COVID-19

A 55-year-old constable of the Mumbai police succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, an official said. The deceased constable was posted at the Vile Parle police station and had tested positive for the virus early this month, he said. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since May 9, but died on Thursday, he said.

This is 11th death of a policeman from Mumbai due to COVID-19 and and 17th in the Maharashtra police force, the official said. Earlier in the day, a 43-year-old police constable succumbed to the deadly infection at a hospital in Pune, while a woman constable died in Thane, the official said.

