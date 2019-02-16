Mumbai: 55-year-old share trader commits suicide from sixth floor in Malad

national

Police said that the elderly man committed suicide after returning from a morning walk with his wife

Representational Image

A 55-year-old share trader on Wednesday morning allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his building in Malad West. Police said that the man committed suicide after returning home from a morning walk with his wife.

The deceased, identified as Prakash Jairam Nagpal, was residing with his wife and daughter on the sixth floor of Jai Akruti Apartments in Malad. Police said that Prakash and his wife returned from a morning walk at around 6.30 on Wednesday. While his wife entered the house, Prakash went straight away to the refuge area and jumped.

After receiving the information, Malad police rushed to the spot and rushed Prakash to Shatabdi hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival. Later, the doctors sent the body for an autopsy at Bhagwati Hospital.

Following the procedure, police began an investigation into Prakash's alleged suicide case as no suicide note was found. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased's health was not in a good condition as he couldn't sleep for three to four days prior to the incident. Further investigation also revealed that he suffered a similar kind of problem six-years ago, according to Senior police inspector George Fernandes. He also said that investigation is underway.

