Mumbai: 55-year-old traffic cop from Andheri succumbs to COVID-19

With spiralling Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, another policeman of the Mumbai Police succumbed to the deadly virus on Sunday. A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at Oscar Hospital in Kandivli.

Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Suresh Ishwar Jadhav from D.N. Nagar Traffic Division. Shri. Jadhav was battling Coronavirus.



We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 12, 2020

On Sunday, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to inform about the death of ASI Suresh Ishwar Jadhav, who was attached to the D.N. Nagar Traffic Division and was a resident of Andheri. ASI Jadhav was admitted to the Oscar hospital on June 19 due to fever. Post which, he underwent a COVID-19 test and his results came positive on June 21.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a police officer said, "He started showing signs of recovery and his health was also improving. However, last week his health condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support."

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai Police wrote, "We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family." On Sunday, Jadhav's condition worsened and he succumbed to the deadly virus.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 in Mumbai Police reached 47. On Sunday, Mumbai reported 1,263 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths, thereby taking the total number of cases in the city to 92,720, the BMC said.

With inputs from ANI

