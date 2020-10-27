Mumbai Crime: 57-year-old woman hacked to death in her house

A 57-year-old woman was hacked to death by an unknown person or people in her house at Mahatama Phule Chawl, Gorai Road, Borivli West on Sunday night. She was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital by her relatives but was declared dead before admission.

The deceased has been identified as Sahubai Kachru and she lived with her two sons and grandchildren. According to the police, the incident came to light at around 11 pm when Kachru's daughter Sunita Bhalerao's minor daughter — who stays in the same area — found her grandmother lying in a pool of blood in the house. She informed her mother who later called the police.

"Shatabdi Hospital's doctors during the check-up discovered a deep injury on the victim's forehead. She was declared dead before arrival," said an officer from Borivli police station.

The deceased stayed with her younger son and daughter -in-law, while her elder son lived with his wife and daughter in the same flat with a partition in between.

"Around 11 pm, Sunita's daughter came weeping asking her to check on her grandmother who was found lying unconscious and covered in blood. We have registered a case of murder and have begun investigation. Both her sons have been called for interrogation," said another officer.

