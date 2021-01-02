Mumbai: Six-foot-long python rescued from Dharavi house

An Indian Rock Python stuck in the ceiling of a house in Dharavi was rescued by the police on Thursday night.

A constable, Murlidhar Jadhav, from Kurla Police station rescued the six-foot-long snake.

“I have been appointed as an honourable animal welfare officer since 2016. Around 9.30 pm on Thursday I got a police control call about a big snake being stuck in the ceiling of a house at Y Junction in Dharavi. I immediately reached the spot and rescued the Indian Rock Python which was six feet long. The reptile was handed over to the forest department,” said Jadhav.

