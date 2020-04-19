Mumbai: 6 from family test positive for COVID-19

Six from a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kalyan, Thane district of Maharashtra on Saturday. As soon as the cases were reported, the area was turned into a containment zone. After the new coronavirus cases were found at B-wing Balaji Residency near Kalyan Katemanivali Naka, the entire building was sealed by authorities. Sanitisation of the building was initiated immediately as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. Samples of people in the other wing of the building have also been taken for testing last night.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 3,651. Till now, 365 people have either been cured or discharged, while 211 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 15,712, including 12,974 active cases of the virus. So far, 2,230 patients have either been cured or discharged while 507 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health.

