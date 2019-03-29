Mumbai: 6-year-old girl lured with packet of chips; sexually assaulted in Andheri

crime

A 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown person on Tuesday evening near a slum in Andheri East. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm. While the girl was playing, the accused lured her with a packet of chips and took her to an isolated place after which he sexually assaulted her.

Talking about the case, a police officer said, "The girl raised an alarm about the stranger's behaviour and the people from the area rushed to the spot. In the meantime, when the people were comforting the girl, the accused escaped from the scene."

Police have identified the accused and are tracing him down with the help of CCTV footage of the area. Police have also filed an FIR at MIDC police station under section 376 of Indian Penal Code and relevant section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

