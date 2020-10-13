Mumbai: 65-year-old woman found dead in her flat in Kandivli

The Kandivli police found a decomposed body of an elderly woman from a flat at Mahaveer Nagar on Sunday. The deceased, identified as 65-year-old Vijaya Keduskar, was residing in Beena Sarang building, near MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana, in Kandivli.

Police said Vijaya had been living alone for the past five years after her husband passed away.

The neighbours informed the police after a foul smell was emanating from the flat. The main door was broken with the help of the fire brigade staff and the police found Vijaya’s body on the floor outside the bathroom in a decomposed state.

A police officer said they suspect that she would have died 4-5 days ago.

Police also saw that some clothes were lying on the bed. The police said that she might have been putting clothes on the bed, and slipped and fell. “Perhaps, she was unable to call for help and died,” said an officer from Kandivli police station.

The members of the society said she had no close relatives. “We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body for autopsy to the Bhagwati hospital," said police inspector Vijay Kandalgaonkar.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news