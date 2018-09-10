Mumbai: 650 animal lovers meet to give justice to brutal killing of lactating stray

national

Bandra's Carter Road gathering demanded that law for animal cruelty be made extremely stringent

The protest at Carter Road on Sunday saw some celebs join in, too

More than 650 animal lovers gathered at Carter Road on Sunday to make a huge noise about the brutal killing of a lactating stray, Bindu, on August 16. They demanded that the law for such crimes be made stringent. The watchman who killed her was released on bail of a paltry Rs 3,000 the same day that he was arrested.

Animal lover Vijay Mohanani said, "After committing such a heinous crime on an animal, the accused has been set free. Just like that. What is the guarantee that he won't commit a similar crime against humans. We want to show that we are united against animal intolerant and abusive people and will not stand for crime against animals.

Animals are not easy targets and there are many looking out for them. We gathered to show that we care for animals and will create a better norm for them for the future. We have received huge response from animal lovers, including Bollywood celebrities. We urge people to stand up for animals."

Last month, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had approached the Mumbai police commissioner, asking for section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, to be added to the First Information Report (FIR), which was registered against a security guard for allegedly raping a stray dog by forcing a sharp object into her vagina and causing her internal organs to prolapse, leading to her death. The incident came to light when animal activist Nisha Jain found Bindu in the building complex, lying in a pool of blood with her intestines spilling out. She was rushed to a veterinary doctor but died despite surgery.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates