Mumbai: 68-year-old 1992 serial blasts accused out on parole goes missing

A 68-year-old blast accused's family has registered a missing complaint at Agripada Police station on Thursday. Mohammed Jalis Shafiullah Ansari, 68, was an accused under TADA and had been serving a life sentence at the Central Jail, Ajmer, in Rajasthan.

Mohammed Jalis Shafiullah Ansari, who was convicted in the 1992 serial blasts case, had come to his Agripada house on parole for 21 days on December 28, 2019. Ansari's parole was approved by the Supreme Court and according to its order, Ansari had to appear at Agripada police station between 10.30 am and 12 pm daily for attendance.

According to the Supreme Court order, Ansari regularly clocked in his attendance. After parole was over, he was to appear in Arthur Road Jail on January 17, but at 5 am on Thursday, he left the house on the pretext of going for namaz and did not return. His son, Jahid lodged a missing case.

Jahid told the police that his father did not want to go to Arthur Rod Jail and that he said he may leave on Thursday morning and go straight to Ajmer jail.

Senior PI of Agripada police station Savlaram Agawane told mid-day, "We have registered a complaint about Ansari going missing and are looking for him with the help of CCTV footage."

