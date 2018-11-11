Mumbai: 69-year-old missing VJTI professor was last seen at Khar station

national

Cops last traced the missing 69-year-old there a week ago; his family has now plastered missing posters at railway stations across the city

Prakash Wagle

It has been a fortnight since Prakash Wagle, 69, went missing, and the only lead the police have is that he was last spotted at Khar station. But that was a week ago.

With no news since, there are fears that the elderly man, who suffers from dementia, may not be able to find his way home. He did not have any identification documents on him at the time of his disappearance either.

Prakash was formerly a professor at the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), as well as the owner of the once famous Dattatray eatery in Dadar. Situated close to Shiv Sena Bhavan, the Maharashtrian eatery was famous until it shut down in 2013. Serving authentic Maharashtrian delicacies, the restaurant was frequented by the likes of Late Sena chief Bal Thackeray, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Former Lok and Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi.



Prakash Wagle's family has put up missing posters in Dadar and other parts of the city. Pic/Ashish Raje

Search efforts

His family has circulated WhatsApp messages and tweets to notify acquaintances about his disappearance, and also put up hundreds of posters at the city's railway stations, and across Dadar, Mahim and Khar, where he was last seen.

A relative said, "Cops checked CCTV footage and tracked Prakash to Khar station on November 1, but lost sight of him after that. We have printed more than 1,000 posters with his picture and his wife's contact details."

"We have informed all police stations across the city, along with the railway police," said Suryakant Gaikwad, senior inspector of the Shivaji Park police station. "We have sent out feelers across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, even all the way till Dahanu," said another officer. "On the evening of October 27, we stepped out for a walk together. As we were returning, I realised that he wasn't with me... I hope he returns soon," said Prakash's wife, Rashmi, speaking to mid-day at their residence at Gokhale Road, Dadar.

VJTI circulates WhatsApp message

Professor Dhiren Patel, VJTI director, said, "Prof. Wagle retired a long time ago." A source from the institute added, "Prof Wagle took voluntary retirement around 1995. There are very few here who know him. But since he was a former faculty member, WhatsApp messages are being circulated among the faculty, students and alumni regarding his disappearance."

