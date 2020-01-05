Mumbai: 7-year-old boy dies after iron gate collapses on him at Bhiwandi

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A seven-year-old lost his life after an iron gate collapsed on him on Thursday in Bhiwandi's Purna village.

The bungalow, Anand Vill belongs to Prafulla Khandagale who is the taluka president of BJP Yuva Morcha and his wife is the sarpanch of the village. According to the police, the bungalow's entrance has a huge sliding gate made of iron, a Hindustan Times report read.

Khandagale said, "I was away when the incident took place. The boys usually play around the gate and they jump over it. The incident is very unfortunate and we are readily cooperating with the investigation."

The Narpoli police station registered a case of accidental death after the incident.

M B Shinde, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station said, "As of now, we have registered a case of accidental death as the family of the deceased is not in town and have gone to Nashik for performing the victim’s final rites. They have not lodged any complaint so far. Once they are back we will question them and based on the details we will take action. Also, we have seized the CCTV footages of the spot for evidence."

According to the police, a woman inside the bungalow asked the children who were playing outside to close the gate at around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased, Kanhaiya Dubey was eating food when he saw the children struggling to close the gate. He rushed to help them and while two of them were pulling the gate from inside, Kanhaiya and one another kid were trying to pull the gate from outside. The gate came out of the sliding and collapsed over Kanhaiya. The police did not reveal the identity of the woman.

Shinde said, "The boy lived in the same neighbourhood. He was having food when he rushed to the spot to help other kids. He suffered severe head injuries as the gate was very heavy. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later declared dead."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates