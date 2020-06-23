Mumbai: 73-year-old woman returns home after 18-day battle with COVID-19

A little before sunset last Saturday, Oshiwara's Serenity Complex rang with enthusiastic claps and cheers as residents welcomed 73-year-old Dr Alaka Kapnadak returning from the hospital after a successful recovery from COVID-19.

The senior citizen, a diabetic for 20 years, spent 18 days at SevenHills Hospital. She is now in the seven-day home quarantine.

Kapnadak's son Ameya recalls the ordeal as a "horrible nightmare". "She is hypertensive. We were acutely aware of her high-risk status and took extra precautions," Ameya told mid-day.

Dr Kapnadak is one of four sisters and the only doctor in her family. She retired from active practice in 2004 after her husband's death due to cancer. On May 24, Kapnadak developed a high fever, which quickly subsided over the next few days, but upon advice from their doctor, the family decided to get her tested on June 1. The test returned positive the next day.

The family got her admitted to SevenHills, albeit with some difficulty. "We were acutely aware of how short-staffed the facility was," Ameya said.

'Only way out is to fight'

"I was hoping that the test would not return positive, but once it did, I decided that the only way out was to fight it," Dr Kapnadak told mid-day.

Describing the over two weeks, Dr Kapnadak said that it was a see-saw. "There were good days and some not so good ones. I'm sure my family missed me, I missed them too. Isolation can really affect you mentally."

"The recovery process was pretty slow but I was in good hands. Once the fever subsided, the hospital staff focussed on my diet and getting me back on my feet. My day typically involved video calling my kids, intermittent worrying and hope that the next day would be better," Dr Kapnadak said.

"In the 18 days that she was there, we saw first-hand what a crumbling healthcare infrastructure really is. Doctors from all municipal hospitals worked in rotation. There was a head nurse who came out of retirement to help. After three days in the ward, she was moved to the ICU and put on supplemental oxygen. Pneumonia in her lungs continued to grow. She also suffered from diarrhoea and loss of appetite. She was tested every three days and her last swab on Friday tested negative. She was feeling strong enough to walk around so we brought her home," Ameya added.

Dr Kapnadak added that she was overwhelmed by the welcome she received. "I have so many well-wishers, who had been constantly praying for me and wishing me luck. To all the people out there battling COVID-19: keep fighting and don't give up. There is always a tomorrow," Dr Kapnadak said.

