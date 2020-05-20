Mumbai: 74-year-old man turns up at Borivli church after going missing for a week

After missing from his home in Dahisar for a week, 74-year-old Cyril Fernandes showed up at his parish church on Monday afternoon, after which the priests alerted his family who came and picked him up.

According to Cyril's son Randall, his father had returned 'of his own accord' to the Our Lady of Immaculate Conception Church — also known as IC Church — in Borivali. "He came to Church on Monday at about 12.30 pm and was sitting and talking to the father. The priest called us at home and that was when we came to know that he had been found. We went to pick him up and then took him to MHB Police Station, where we had lodged his initial missing complaint."

Randall says that his father is visibly weak ever since his return. "He has not eaten food or drank water properly for the past week. He looks weak and needs to get his strength back. He told the police that he had stayed for around three days at an ashram in Kalyan, where he had been once or twice before as well for spiritual retreats. We have shown him to a doctor as soon as he returned on Monday and his blood test and medical checkup reports are still pending."

When asked if Cyril's COVID-19 test had been conducted, Randall said that his father had not displayed any symptoms yet. "We will know if something is off when the blood test reports come in."

