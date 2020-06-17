Mumbai: 75-year-old man jumps to death from 22nd floor of Kandivli high rise

A 75-year-old man allegedly jumped from a high rise tower in Kandivli (West) on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Babu Lallu Rathod, jumped to his death from the balcony of his flat on the 22nd floor of the building. This is the second suicide cas by a senior citizen in Kandivli in the past 48 hours.

The police said that Rathod was staying in the New Bharat Housing Society at Lalji Pada in Kandivli (West) with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law. Primary investigations revealed that Rathod was suffering from asthma for the past 10 years and was fed up with the illness, which may have prompted him to take the extreme step.

The police also informed that his family members were present in the flat when he jumped to his death.

"As soon as we were informed of the incident, we rushed to the spot and sent the body to Shatabdi Hospital for postmortem," said an official, adding that an accidental death case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

