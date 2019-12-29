Mumbai: 75-year-old woman who used loot to splurge at hotels, casinos arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 73-year-old woman has been arrested by the Kasturba Marg police for visiting people's homes and looting them of jewellery and cash, on the pretext of giving them a pain reliever. The woman, identified as Kamarrunissa Shaikh, 73, a resident of Lotus Colony at Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, would approach strangers, mostly women walking on the road or shopping at the bazaar, asking them if they suffered from any physical pain. According to the police, she'd later befriend them, and visit their home with a sample tablet, meant to render them unconscious. Once that happened, she'd loot the house."

Police officials said dozens of robbery cases were registered against Shaikh at various police stations, including Juhu, Malad, Naya Nagar, Mira Road, Kasturba, Colaba and Vile Parle. Police sources said the woman was wanted for the last two years, and this year alone, had stolen valuables worth Rs 20 lakh. Speaking with mid-day, investigation officer Police Sub-Inspector Sanjay Gholave of Kasturba Marg police station, said, "The accused used to holiday in Goa, Lonavala, Mahabaleshwar and other destinations after the robbery. We nabbed her at a Lonavala hotel, where a stay costs R10,000 a day.

Another official added, "The accused is an alcoholic and a regular visitor to a casino in Goa." Her son, who is an autorickshaw driver, didn't know about his mother's activities. The arrest took place after Shaikh targeted a 55-year-old woman, who is a diabetes patient. The accused befriended her at a market. She then took her to Bhagwati Hospital, from where they went to the victim's Borivli East residence. Here, Shaikh gave her a sedative, after which she fainted. Shaikh then fled with gold jewellery and cash from her home. The accused was caught on CCTV, and cops were able to track her whereabouts to a hotel in Lonavala. She has been booked under sections 328 and 420 of the IPC.

20 lakh

Worth of valuables in rupees that Shaikh allegedly stole

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates