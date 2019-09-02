Mumbai: 77-year-old man dies after autorickshaw driver knocks him down in Andheri

mumbai

A 77-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by an autorickshaw driver while crossing the road in Andheri (W) on Saturday afternoon while he was heading to a bank. The 38-year-old accused auto driver along with the help of a passerby rushed him to the hospital but the senior citizen succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The deceased is identified as Anthony D'souza, a resident of Amboli and was survived by his wife and two married daughters. On Saturday around 12.30 pm, while he was on his way to the bank near Apna Bazar Andheri (w), he was knocked down by speeding autorickshaw.

"The auto driver didn't flee from the location, he stopped his auto and with the help of other passerby took the senior citizen to Kokilaben Hospital where he died to grievous head injuries, while taking the treatment on Sunday," said an officer

The 38-year-old auto driver, identified as Amin Sayyed was arrested by the DN Nagar Police under section 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC. He was produced before the Bandra Magistrate court and granted bail. The police told the court that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

