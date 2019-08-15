Mumbai: 7.7k students left out in FYJC final round

mumbai

Will now have to individually approach colleges having vacant seats

A total of 7,711 candidates seeking admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) were not allotted any seats even in the final and special round of Std XI admissions. The Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) released the merit list on Wednesday, with cut-off percentage reduced to as low as 39.20 per cent for science stream. A total of 56,375 candidates had applied for the special round of admissions opened to a total of 1,26,566 seats in junior colleges across city. As many as 48,664 students managed to secure seats, with 28,568 of them getting allotted their first preference.

The remaining students, who failed to secure any seats in the final round, will have to individually approach the colleges that have vacant seats. "All these students have to confirm their admissions by August 16," said an official working with the centralised admissions system for Std XI from the DyDE office. "The students, who have been allotted seats in the second to tenth college preference, can wait for the first come, first served round for admission. This round is also open for those who were not allotted seats in the final round. They can approach colleges individually based on the vacancy list published on the official website of admissions," the official added.

Manasi Shah, mother of a class XI aspirant who scored 74 per cent, said, "My daughter has not been allotted a seat. Now, we will have to make the rounds of all colleges having vacant seats for her admission. How is this possible that she did not get a single seat in all the four rounds? It is also shocking that there are so many candidates who have not received a seat in the special round." Activist Vaishali Bafna of System for Correction of Movement said, "It is very important that students and parents are given proper training to fill out forms, especially the college preferences. Many a times, students opt for colleges without considering their past cut-offs."

Several colleges massively reduced their cut-off percentage for Science stream, but kept the cut-offs for Arts and Commerce on the higher side. Among popular colleges, Jai Hind and K C College dropped their cut-off to 39.20 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively. For Commerce, K C College had the lowest cut-off of 81.40 per cent, while C H M College at Ulhasnagar had the lowest cut-off at 37.20 per cent for Arts stream.

39.20%

Lowest cut-off for Science

81.40%

Lowest cut-off for Commerce

37.20%

Lowest cut-off for Arts

