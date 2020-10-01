Mumbai: 79% of COVID deaths in Panvel of those over 50

Citizens over 50 years of age living in the jurisdiction of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) have a reason to be more cautious. The data revealed by the PMC says that out of total COVID-19 deaths in the region till now, more than 79 per cent are in the age group of over 50 years. The age group makes up almost 25 per cent of the total cases till now. The PMC has now decided to keep more tabs on those in the age group to keep the mortality low.

The PMC is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic. With 19,001 cases till now, the recovery rate in its jurisdiction has been 87.88 per cent. Till September 29, 418 residents have succumbed to the infection. The data of 395 of the deceased has been analysed by the PMC, which brought to light a startling fact — a whopping 79.24 percentage of those over 50 years have lost their lives in the pandemic.



Another senior citizen is checked for symptoms of novel Coronavirus at Kalamboli. Those over 50 years of age make up almost 25 per cent of Panvel's total cases

'People seek treatment late'

"It's really disheartening, but the fact is, many of those over 50 years of age have fallen prey to this infection in the PMC area. Considering the infection rate and deaths, the mortality rate of the age group is 10.76 per cent, which is almost five times the average mortality rate. We have formed a special cell to analyse each and every positive case in PMC," said a PMC officer.

Another officer from PMC said, "We are also observing that people come to us slightly late. We appeal to citizens to not overlook symptoms and get tested as soon as possible."

Kamothe and Kharghar worst hit

Kamothe and Kharghar are the worst affected regions out of six divisional areas of PMC. Kamothe has till now registered 4,168 cases, while Kharghar has 4,167 cases till now. New Panvel leads with 102 deaths followed by Kamothe with 96 deaths.

"We have observed that those over age 50 and senior citizens come out to buy things or go to markets. The Central government and all health officials have asked senior citizens and those over 50 years with co-morbidities to stay home and not venture out unless there is an absolute emergency or necessity," said Sudhakar Deshmukh, Commissioner, PMC.

102

No. of deaths in New Panvel

96

No. of deaths in Kamothe

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news