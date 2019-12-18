Central Railway Mumbai division's 8.33 lakh passengers book mobile tickets on single day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Central Railway's Mumbai Division set a new record with 8.33 lakh passengers booking tickets using UTS Mobile App on a single day on December 16, 2019. This is almost 11.86 percent of its total passengers booked on the Mumbai Division on Monday. Earnings from the Mobile ticket sale were estimated to be at Rs 67.93 lakh.

Other divisions of Central Railway also registered similar responses for the UTS Mobile app. The number of passengers who booked through the Mobile UTS app on December 16 on the Bhusaval Division were 4,686 passengers, Nagpur Division were 9,478 passengers, Pune Division 5,908 passengers and Solapur Division 1,122 passengers.

The Commercial Department of Central Railway, Mumbai division were at the forefront in initiating several campaigns to popularise the UTS Mobile app. Several drives were conducted at various stations in order to educate passengers about the features of the UTS app, the procedure to download it and how to use the same. In addition to this, UTS app promotion was also being done by advertising on ticket rolls, animated videos, and radio jingles. Besides, the bonus of 5 percent and the ease of booking season tickets through the UTS app has been widely appreciated.

