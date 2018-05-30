Mumbai: 8-month-old leopard cub found dead in Yeoor range of SGNP

The post-mortem is likely to shed more light



The carcass of the leopard cub

An eight-month-old leopard was found dead in the Yeoor range of SGNP last week. An SGNP official said, "The carcass was found on Saturday. The post-mortem will be able to shed more light."

The possibility of poaching has been ruled out. It is believed that the cub might have lost her way or gotten separated from her mother. There are also chances of the mother having abandoned the cub.

Veterinary officer of SGNP, Dr Shailesh Pethe said, "The carcass was radiographed. No metallic objects were noted. The post-mortem was conducted at 3.30 pm on Saturday. Prima facie, cardio-respiratory failure seems to be the reason. Exact details will be known once the final post-mortem report is submitted."

