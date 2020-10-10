Search

Mumbai: Bitten by snake, 8-year-old girl rejected by 3 hospitals; gets treatment after 2 hours

Updated: 10 October, 2020 12:18 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

As her parents were out for work, she approached a neighbour for help

Suleman Mishal and Pranali Jhare at the hospital. Pic/Hanif Patel.
An eight-year-old girl from Vasai, bitten by a snake, had to knock on doors of three hospitals on Friday night before getting treatment after over two hours.

Pranali Jhare (8) was playing outside her house at Papdi area of Vasai when a snake bit on her leg. As her parents were out for work, she approached a neighbour, Suleman Mishal, for help.

"I took her to the nearby DM Petit Municipal Hospital on a bike but the doctor refused to admit her as they did not have an ICU unit. We then went to the Cardinal Gracious Memorial Hospital in Vasai but they refused to admit her too. I then took her to the Vikas Children hospital Vasai (West) but they also shut their doors on us. After running from pillar to post for two and a half hours, D'Souza Hospital admitted the girl and began treatment," said Suleman.

First Published: 10 October, 2020 11:56 IST

