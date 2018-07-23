Mumbai: 84 prisoners discharged from JJ Hospital; food analysis report awaited

Two days after when over 90 inmates from Byculla jail were rushed to JJ hospital after complaining of diarrhea and vomiting, the water samples collected have come clean. However, the foods samples reports would mostly be submitted on Monday

On Friday and Saturday, as many as 95 prisoners from the Byculla jail were taken to the government-run JJ hospital with complaints of vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. As per the medical analysis, the health complications could have happened due to the water or food contamination.

However, the nine water samples collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have come clean with no reports of contamination. But in order to confirm any report of food contamination regarding the wheat, rice, and oil, the officials must wait another day.

"The water samples taken from the jail have come clean. The food samples are taken by FDA which would be provided by them," confirmed Executive Health Officer, Dr. Padmaja Keskar.

In fact, the blood samples taken from the inmates have also been found clean. FDA would submit the reports of food contamination and drug-reaction by Monday.

Till Sunday afternoon, 84 prisoners were discharged after diagnosis and about eleven were kept at the hospital for further treatment and observation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates