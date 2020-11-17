Mumbai: 89 per cent tunnelling complete for first underground Metro Rail

With Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) last week achieving 34th breakthrough of the 648-m long tunnel from Churchgate to Hutatma Chowk station, the total tunnelling of Mumbai's first underground Metro rail project is completed 89 per cent and civil work is at 61 per cent.

Robbins-made dual mode hard rock Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Surya-1 has completed the upline stretch in 292 days using 506 rings.

Work midway at underground Metro Rail

“Hutatma Chowk is one of the most significant stations on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor as it provides proximity to Churchgate station, Bombay High Court, head offices of various banks and financial institutions, consulates of a few countries, Bombay Stock Exchange, Ballard Estate, many hospitals, Colleges, Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums, Jehangir Art Gallery, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Asiatic Library, Gateway of India and a number of delicious food places etc.”, said Mr. Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC.

The overall progress of Hutatma Chowk station is at 53 per cent. Package-1 which consists of Cuffe Parade, Vidhan Bhavan, Churchgate and Hutatma Chowk stations, showcases overall tunnelling progress of 81 and 70 per cent respectively of overall station work.

